Gabriel dazzles in 62-0 rout over FAMU

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Mililani Trojan Dillon Gabriel made a resounding statement in his collegiate debut with the University of Central Florida.
The Knights throttled Florida A&M University winning 62-0.
Although the play of the entire team was impressive in the shutout victory, it was clear to fans and college football analysts that Gabriel is ready for the big stage.
Gabriel finished his collegiate debut going 9/13 for 127 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and his 227.4 passer rating was the highest among the three Knights quarterbacks who played in the game.
UCF will next hit the road against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 7.
