Forecast for this weekend: Muggy with a side of bring on the shave ice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heat records this summer just keep stacking up, and the Labor Day weekend isn’t poised to offer any relief.
Forecasters say a system passing over the center of the island chain will mean “gentle trades” and muggy conditions through early next week.
That humidity could push the afternoon heat index ― or the “feels like” temperature ― into the triple digits.
The National Weather Service noted that sea surface temperatures near the islands continue to be above normal, hovering at about 82 degrees.
The warm ocean temperatures have contributed to scores of heat records this summer.
The most records were set Thursday.
The National Weather Service said that the high in Honolulu that day was 94 degrees, breaking a record of 92 degrees set in 1997.
The mercury in Lihue hit 90 degrees, breaking the record of 88 degrees for that day set in 1996.
Hilo also broke a heat record Thursday, hitting 89 degrees. The previous record of 88 degrees was set in 2007.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.