Filming for new Christmas movie takes over Salt at Our Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kakaako — despite the fact that it’s only August.
Christmas decorations adorned the Salt at Our Kakaako complex this week. But that’s because it’s for a new movie being filmed on Oahu.
The romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Christmas” will star former “Glee” star Lea Michele.
The movie has been filming at various spots on the island, including Turtle Bay Resort.
“Same Time, Next Christmas” is set to air on TV in December.
