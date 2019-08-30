Feeling the heat as we head into the holiday weekend

Another record in the books.... for Lihue, Honolulu and Hilo. It hit 94 at the airport today in Honolulu! That ties the monthly record with August 11. There were only 4 days within this month that we experienced below average or right at average temps. The rest of the days were well above average and close to record temperatures.
Trade winds will pick up slightly as we head into the weekend. Local land and sea breezes are expected to develop across some areas under this lighter trade wind regime. A new high is expected to build in far north northwest of the area next weekend with an uptick in trade winds expected. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with afternoon clouds and showers possible over the leeward Big Island slopes through the forecast period. The last several afternoons there has been billowing clouds and pop up showers on Kona side. This could be repeated the next several afternoons.
Let’s talk surf! South shore surf will remain around the summer background level for the next couple of days as a southwest swell out of the Tasman Sea peaks tonight and Thursday, then declines into next weekend. Though Hawaii is largely blocked by swells from this direction,some slightly higher, but inconsistent, sets are possible during the peak.
Stay tuned.
