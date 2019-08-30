Feeling the heat as we head into the holiday weekend

Trade winds will pick up slightly as we head into the weekend. Local land and sea breezes are expected to develop across some areas under this lighter trade wind regime. A new high is expected to build in far north northwest of the area next weekend with an uptick in trade winds expected. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with afternoon clouds and showers possible over the leeward Big Island slopes through the forecast period. The last several afternoons there has been billowing clouds and pop up showers on Kona side. This could be repeated the next several afternoons.