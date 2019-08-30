Deadline arrives to complete surveys on 2018 Kilauea eruption impact

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline to complete surveys about the impact of the 2018 Kilauea eruption in lower Puna has arrived.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that Hawaii County has received more than 800 responses.
The goal of the survey is to provide officials with information about what still needs to be done to help the community and local businesses recover from the eruption.
Those who’d like to fill out a survey can do so online.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.