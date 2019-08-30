CT police seek Perrie Mason’s clients in death investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police in Connecticut are looking for people who may have more information in connection with an ongoing investigation into the death of a former Hawaii woman.
According to the Hartford Courant, Meriden police specifically want to talk to Perrie Mason’s clients from her eyelash business. Anyone who had an appointment on Aug. 16, 17 or 18 was asked to contact the police department.
Mason was found dead last week after she went missing.
The mother of two recently moved to Connecticut from Hawaii.
Her ex-fiance, Jason Watson, is considered the prime suspect in the investigation.
