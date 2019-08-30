CT police seek Perrie Mason’s clients in death investigation

CT police seek Perrie Mason’s clients in death investigation
Police in Meriden, Conn. sent out a notice on Monday, asking for the public's help in locating 31-year-old Perrie Mason. (Image: Meriden Police Department/Facebook)
By HNN Staff | August 30, 2019 at 9:11 AM HST - Updated August 30 at 9:27 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police in Connecticut are looking for people who may have more information in connection with an ongoing investigation into the death of a former Hawaii woman.

According to the Hartford Courant, Meriden police specifically want to talk to Perrie Mason’s clients from her eyelash business. Anyone who had an appointment on Aug. 16, 17 or 18 was asked to contact the police department.

Mason was found dead last week after she went missing.

The mother of two recently moved to Connecticut from Hawaii.

Her ex-fiance, Jason Watson, is considered the prime suspect in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.