Brush fire near Kapaa Quarry snarls traffic, threatens wetland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are battling a growing brush fire along Kapaa Quarry Road near the model airplane field.
Smoke from the blaze can be for miles and is causing a traffic slowdown.
A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said the fire has been burning for about four hours in very difficult terrain.
It could be affecting the protected wetland and has so far burned about four acres.
Firefighters estimate it’s about 60% contained. The flames are not threatening any homes.
This story will be updated.
