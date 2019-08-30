Aggressive form of rapid ohia death turns up in more locations on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive form of rapid ohia death has been detected in two more locations on Kauai, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Thursday.
The DLNR said the aggressive strain of the fungus was found in a forest area near Lawai and near Wailua.
Trees were previously infected near Anahola.
Experts say the fungus can be moved around through mud, and because some of these places are fairly accessible to the public, they are asking for the public’s help in containing the disease.
A Kauai group is offering a bio-sanitation kit that includes a boot brush, a bottle of isopropyl rubbing alcohol and more.
Anyone interesting in getting the kit can contact the Kauai Invasive Species by writing to saveohia@hawaii.edu or calling (808) 821-1490.
Since the disease was first identified on Hawaii Island in 2014, more than a million trees have died.
