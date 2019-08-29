Woman on trial for a deadly crash takes the witness stand: ‘I just blacked out’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Myisha Armitage admits speeding on Farrington Highway but doesn't remember hitting Kaulana Werner.
She said she was tailgating a friend and changed lanes.
"Right after I switched lanes behind him. It was maybe a couple seconds after I just blacked out," she testified. "I had something on my car."
Armitage is charged with negligent homicide in Werner's death on April 24, 2016.
She told the jury she had been drinking the afternoon of the accident and was driving at 55 miles per hour that night, heading home on Farrington Highway.
"I just know I heard a really loud bang," she said.
Police said she was drunk and and cutting in and out of traffic and slammed into Werner who was crossing the highway near his Nanakuli home.
Officer Denny Sentiago was the state's last witness.
He investigated the accident scene and told the jury he found pieces of Armitage’s BMW strewn across a large debris field and saw the damage striking Werner did to the vehicle.
"When he lays into the hood he's going to have injuries in his pelvis, ribs, neck and back," he said.
Armitage is also charged with fleeing the accident scene. Police said she stopped her car only after it stalled.
She told the court she remembers seeing her car when she came to.
“Everything was all smashed,” she said. “I just felt really disoriented and confused. I didn’t know I blacked out. I was freaking out.”
Werner was 19. He died in his father’s arms.
If found guilty Armitage could get up to 10 years in prison for each of the counts against her.
Closing arguments are set for Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.