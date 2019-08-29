Wanted Wednesday: Man who stole a Fendi bag from a Waikiki store misses hearing

Patrick Aceret- O’Sullivan (Source: Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff | August 28, 2019 at 3:16 PM HST - Updated August 28 at 3:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu CrimeStoppers is featuring Patrick Aceret- O’Sullivan in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.

Aceret- O’Sullivan is wanted for a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to appear for an arraignment and plea hearing on Aug. 12.

Back in December 2107, he was arrested after stealing from the Waikiki Saks Fifth Avenue. Police say he was seen attempting to take a Fendi backpack. He was booked on second degree theft.

Aceret-O’Sullivan has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waipahu area.

