Wahine prep for season opener against #21 San Diego

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team begins their 2019 season with the 31st Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic (Aug. 30 - Sept. 1).
The tournament hosts a pair of nationally ranked teams including, No. 21 San Diego, St. John’s, and No. 13 Washington.
This will be the third season under head coach Robyn Ah Mow.
Last season, she guided UH to a 18-9 overall record while finishing second in the Big West with a 14-2 record for the second straight season.
In year three Ah Mow has already seen the improvements in play from the very first practice of the season.
“From the last two years to this year, its been awesome,” said Ah Mow. “We did a drill for the first time a year ago when we first came here, it took us an hour and a half and this year we came in on the first day and finished that drill in five minutes."
The Rainbow Wahine return seven letter-winners, but just one starter--senior setter Norene Iosia who has helped integrate a host of new players to the 2019 roster, including five freshman and four PAC-12 transfers.
“Our whole team is pretty new,” said Iosia. “The girls that came in had great attitudes and were open to feedback from the veterans, and making big changes to what they’re used to doing.”
Brooke Van Sickle, Kyra Hanawahine, and Jolie Rasmussen all played for Oregon last season.
Despite being on island a relatively short amount of time Rasmussen has already learned about the Aloha Spirit and how much Wahine Volleyball means to the community.
“I’m really excited to play for them,” said Rasmussen. “I want to play well for them its very humbling to be in front of all these people an know that they will stand with you no matter what.”
The Wahine open the season at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 30 against #21 San Diego, then take on St. John’s at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 31 and wrap up the classic against #13 Washington at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 1.
