USS Arizona Memorial set to reopen after being closed for more than a year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The long-awaited reopening of the USS Arizona Memorial will take place on Sunday.
Repairs to the damaged dock and structure were completed this week, and the National Parks Service is ready to welcome back visitors to the somber site.
“It is a great honor to share the stories of the men of the USS Arizona, and all of those who served, suffered and sacrificed on Oahu on December 7, 1941. That is the cornerstone of our mission here, and restoration of public access to this iconic place is critical as we continue to tell their stories and honor their memory,” said Pearl Harbor National Memorial Acting Superintendent Steve Mietz.
The memorial has been closed since May 2018 after the dock was partially submerged and cracks were found. $2.1 million were put into the renovation project.
Part of the work included contracting, design, environmental compliance, mobilization, unexploded ordnance screening and more.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.