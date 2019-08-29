Third Maui establishment gets a red ‘closed’ placard due to health violations

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A third Maui establishment has been hit with a red placard in the span of a week due to an apparent rodent infestation.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health inspected Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering at 207 E. Wakea Avenue in Kahului.
Inspectors found rat droppings on kitchen counters, sheet pans that appeared to be in use, on speed rack equipment, and along floorboards throughout the facility, the DOH said.
Several pockets of cockroaches were also observed on market produce shelves.
The establishment was immediately ordered to close until violations were brought up to code.
The DOH has a follow-up inspection scheduled for Friday.
Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering is the third Maui eatery to be hit with a red placard.
Late last week, health inspectors closed Ohana Tacos in Lahaina due to a roach infestation, and a few days later, Barefruit Bar next door was also closed due to a pest problem.
