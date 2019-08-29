Third Maui establishment gets a red ‘closed’ placard due to health violations

Third Maui establishment gets a red ‘closed’ placard due to health violations
(Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | August 28, 2019 at 2:23 PM HST - Updated August 28 at 2:23 PM

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A third Maui establishment has been hit with a red placard in the span of a week due to an apparent rodent infestation.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health inspected Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering at 207 E. Wakea Avenue in Kahului.

Inspectors found rat droppings on kitchen counters, sheet pans that appeared to be in use, on speed rack equipment, and along floorboards throughout the facility, the DOH said.

Several pockets of cockroaches were also observed on market produce shelves.

The establishment was immediately ordered to close until violations were brought up to code.

Sorry for the inconvenience. We'll be closed Aug.28-Aug.30. The store will reopen Aug.31st Saturday. The temporary...

Posted by Paradise Supermart Fastfood & Catering on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The DOH has a follow-up inspection scheduled for Friday.

Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering is the third Maui eatery to be hit with a red placard.

Late last week, health inspectors closed Ohana Tacos in Lahaina due to a roach infestation, and a few days later, Barefruit Bar next door was also closed due to a pest problem.

[ Read a previous report: Another Maui eatery receives red placard due to roach infestation ]

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.