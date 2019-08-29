Phase 2 of an affordable housing project for seniors now under construction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Dignitaries broke ground Wednesday on the second phase of an upcoming senior housing complex in Kapolei.
The Kulana Hale apartments is a $130 million affordable senior living community on Wakea Street.
Construction is well underway on the two 13-story towers along with a commercial building. When completed, phase two will have 143 affordable units.
The units are reserved for seniors making less than 60 percent of the area’s median income.
Gov. Ige was among those in attendance.
“What makes me most excited, 100 percent of those living here will be residents of the island. We’re committed to producing affordable homes from community and this project encompasses all of those things,” Ige said.
Others on hand for the ceremonial groundbreaking included Sen. Gabbard, councilwoman Kymberly Marcos Pine, and Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Executive Director Craig Hira.
Phase one features 154 affordable units.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.