Maki Pitolo set for debut at UFC 234

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo will make his UFC debut ‘Down Under.'
UFC officials announced Thursday that Pitolo (12-4) will square off against Australia’s own Callan Potter (17-8) in a welterweight bout at UFC 234.
Potter, 34, is 9-2 in his last 11 fights.
Pitolo earned a his UFC contract in July after scoring a first-round TKO over Justin Sumter on Dana White’s Contender Series.
The Westside native has won three straight fights, all by knockout or submission.
UFC 243 will take place at Marvel Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 5 and will be headlined by a middleweight championship unification bout between Robert Whitaker and Israel Adesenya.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.