Local Connection: Opioid Crisis in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Just about everyone I talk to these days knows someone who has been affected by the opioid crisis that is currently plaguing our nation and our state.
One major reason is that dependence can arise from a legal and necessary treatment for pain.
The Hawaii state health department tells us that anyone who has been taking prescription opioid or narcotic pain medication for more than one week, could unknowingly be at risk for opioid dependence.
The department is offering a new online tool to help you check your risk level: at www.hawaiiopioid.org
After answering a few questions you’ll be referred to other online resources including information on safer ways to treat pain, overdose prevention and treatment options in your area. You can have information emailed to you and you can share these results with your doctor or other health care professional. It’s completely confidential.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.