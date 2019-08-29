4 whales euthanized after 10 are stranded at Maui beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 10 live whales are stranded on shore near Maui’s Sugar Beach, authorities have confirmed.
NOAA said it has a response team on site and is working to move the whales back into the water.
A spokeswoman said the whales appear to be melon-headed whales.
Melon-headed whales are a protected species, and can grow up to about 9 feet long. Some 400 individuals are believed to live in Hawaii waters, according to NOAA.
“Our response team includes NOAA veterinarians and scientists from the University of Hawaii to ensure the best care for the whales,” NOAA spokeswoman Jolene Lau said. "We are working with DLNR and Maui County to ensure public safety."
NOAA is asking the public to steer clear of the site.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.