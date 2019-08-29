Hawaii resident wins $330K playing pai gow poker in Las Vegas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii resident turned a hot hand of poker into nearly $330,000 in Las Vegas!
The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, got a seven-card royal flush while playing pai gow poker at the California Hotel and Casino.
The cards were all hearts, except one joker, which served as an eight of hearts.
The big win happened last week Thursday.
Last month, another Hawaii resident hit a $114,000 jackpot playing the Dragon Wheel slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino.
