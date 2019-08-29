Former UH Hilo student advances to semi-finals on America’s Got Talent

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A former University of Hawaii student leaves an audience in awe on the national stage.
Eric Chien has come a long way since performing campus magic shows during his time as a student at UH Hilo about six years ago.
He was seen on America’s Got Talent performing a trick that appeared to turn Rubick’s Cubes into tiny chocolate candies.
He even impressed the notoriously harsh critic Simon Cowell, who gave Chien a standing ovation.
Chien is now a a semi-finalist on the show. The top prize for the winner is a $1 million dollar paycheck and a show in Vegas.

