Forecast: Light winds persist, stronger winds due this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will hold for another two days before stronger trades return over the weekend and into early next week.
Local land and sea breezes in combination of daytime heating will lead to spotty afternoon and evening showers, especially across leeward areas. An uptick in trade showers is expected with the stronger trades over the weekend.
A long-period southwest swell will keep surf heights near the seasonal average through Friday.
A second small south swell will arrive Friday and remain into the weekend. A small northerly swell associated with a developing gale near Alaska is forecast to arrive over the weekend, and peak Sunday.
Another small north-northwest swell will be possible early next week.
