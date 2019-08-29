Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at H-Power plant in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze early Thursday at the H-Power plant in Kapolei that officials say was sparked by welding work.
Thirty-five firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. to the facility on Hanua Street.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it took crews four hours to extinguish because it was difficult to reach all the hot spots in the pile of rubbish.
Fire officials said they had to use more water than usual to get it out.
No equipment damage was reported, but it could be offline for a while so it can dry out.
The facility processes and burns up to 3,000 tons of solid waste to create electricity, which it then sells to the Hawaiian Electric Company to distribute to customers.
The Hawaiian Electric Company said it has not been notified about any potential impacts on electrical generation from H-Power.
HECO’s website said the H-Power plant is owned by the City and County of Honolulu and is run by Covanta.
This story will be updated.
