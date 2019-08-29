BJ Penn involved in fight outside bar on Hawaii Island

PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn was involved in a fight this week — but this one wasn’t in the Octagon.
The incident, which happened Tuesday night, happened outside the Lava Shack in Pahoa on Hawaii Island.
TMZ first posted video of the incident online.
Penn’s attorney said Penn had exchanged words with an acquaintance at the bar, which led to a scuffle. Penn was briefly knocked out, but he later straddled the man on the ground and pummeled him.
Penn’s attorney said Penn was defending himself.
No arrests were made.
In June, Penn was involved in a separate bar fight on Oahu.
It comes ahead of his professional fight with Nik Lentz. No date for that match has been set.
