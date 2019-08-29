Arson suspected in warehouse fire in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say a fire that sparked from a warehouse in Kapolei on Wednesday night was intentionally set.
The blaze started around 8:25 p.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire started in unit 11 in a building on Kalaeloa Boulevard near the intersection of Malakole Street.
The sprinkler system in the building helped stop the fire from spreading, fire officials said.
Crews extinguished the fire within about 25 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
