Warriors head into bye weekend feeling ‘energized’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a thrilling season opening victory, the Warriors are looking to carry the same energy and momentum into the first bye weekend of the season.
The Warriors will not play a game until Sept. 7 when they take on Oregon St. but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working to get better.
The team returned to the field for the first time since Saturday’s win, and inside linebacker Solomon Matautia saw a different energy out of his teammates in this morning’s practice.
"We came out today and everyone was energized, said Matautia. “We’re ready to get back to work, we know that’s just one game and we need to keep working to get better.”
The bye week gives head coach Nick Rolovich and his staff extra time to prepare for the Beavers, an Rolo plans to take full advantage of the added period.
“The bye week comes at a good time for us,” said Rolovich. “My main concern is them not feeling ‘too good’ about themselves, we have to get ready for an Oregon St. team that could be the most improved team in the nation.”
Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald will look to refocus after a debut that featured a range of different emotions.
The red-shirt junior threw for 378 yards and 4 touchdowns, but also threw 4 interceptions resulting in him being pulled from the starting lineup in the second half.
Despite his play, McDonald is confident hell respond and fix the mistakes that need to be corrected.
"The four balls were knucklehead mistakes, said McDonald. “I can fix those and when I do, our offense is going for 600 yards and 70 points.”
The defense will move forward without the services of linebacker Penei Pavihi who has been sidelined due to a knee injury.
Warriors defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has already seen players eager to step up in Pavihi’s absence.
“The young guys see an opportunity,” said Batoon. “There was a lot more focus in the young guys today because they know they can push to the depth.”
The Warriors will face two consecutive PAC-12 teams in the next few weeks as Oregon St. visits Aloha Stadium on Sept. 7. and the Warriors hit the road to the University of Washington on Sept. 14.
