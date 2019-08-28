In wake of kayaking tragedy, Mid-Pacific Institute now has a lifeguard on staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Institute says it has hired its own lifeguard, beefed up staff training and put in place a strict water safety review process after a spring break kayaking excursion earlier this year ended with a 65-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy dead.
In a letter to the school’s community this week, the school said it planned to resume ocean-related, off-campus trips this school year after instituting a number of safety measures.
In addition to hiring a full-time lifeguard, the school said it now employs several lifeguard-certified faculty members and will require a lifeguard at all non-athletic events that involve swimming.
“Our new director of compliance and risk management is formalizing rules and procedures for off-campus activities and reviewing requests for off-campus trips,” the school said.
On March 28, 63-year-old Maria Davis and 5-year-old Alaric Chu drowned after getting into trouble while kayaking off Kaaawa. Two other children in the water were rescued.
Fire officials said they did not see any life vests at the scene.
Davis worked for Mid-Pacific, and the children were participating in the school’s spring break program.
