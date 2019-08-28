Trade winds slowing down while the surf rises

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will hold through the rest of the week. Local land and sea breezes will take over, with clouds and a few showers forming over mountain and interior sections of each island in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong atmospheric stability aloft will keep shower activity low for the next few days with increasing moisture and shower trends possible for this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the high pressure ridge builds back in north of the islands with trade winds trending higher through the weekend.