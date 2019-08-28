State releases updated list of potential names — and meanings — for Fissure 8

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials are hoping to narrow down the choices for a new name for the mountainous remains of the volcanic Fissure 8.
On Tuesday, the state released an updated list of the potential names – and their meanings -- that they’re considering. The list now includes 21 names, instead of 20 as originally released.
The state had asked the public for potential names for several months up until the June 20 deadline. But one additional name was allowed to be submitted last month.
Officials will be discussing the choices at the next meeting set for Sept. 19 in Puna. At least one more public meeting will be held before a final report is issued.
This fissure was the eighth to form during last year’s Kilauea eruption that destroyed more than 700 homes in lower Puna. The fissure is now a cinder cone nearly 200 feet high.
