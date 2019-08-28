Researchers using Hawaii telescope find giant planet on bizarre orbit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Astronomers at Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea have discovered a planet three times the mass of Jupiter that makes a very peculiar orbit around its star.
Instead of traveling on a circular orbit, it travels on a long, egg-shaped or oval one.
“This planet is unlike the planets in our solar system, but more than that, it is unlike any other exoplanets we have discovered so far,” said Sarah Blunt, a Caltech graduate student and one of the authors of an article on the planet published in The Astronomical Journal.
The newly-discovered planet ― HR 5183b ― orbits a star in the Virgo constellation that scientists have actually been watching since the 1990s.
The planet’s full elliptical orbit around its star takes about 45 to 100 years.
If it were somehow placed in our own solar system, it would swing from within our asteroid belt to out beyond Neptune.
Randy Campbell, science operations manager at Keck, said the discovery could tell scientists more about how planets form and how they change over time.
“It’s very different from our own solar system in that most of our planets have close to circular orbits and this is a very eccentric orbit,” he said.
Astronomers believe HR 5183b got on its elliptical orbit because of some gravitational kick by another object. The most plausible explanation: The planet once had a similarly-sized neighbor and when the two got close, HR 5183b pushed the other one out of system and got into its strange orbit.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.