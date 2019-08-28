Pop-up workshops to address climate change’s impact on urban areas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How will climate change affect urban areas of Oahu? That’s what the city is hoping to talk about in its new series of pop-up workshops.
The workshops, which begin this week, will cover the impact of climate change and sea level rise on areas from Kahala to Pearl City — also known as the Primary Urban Center. It’s one of eight regional plans for Oahu, and covers the most populous area of the island.
Officials will take public feedback to help them update the PUC development plan.
The following is a schedule of upcoming pop-ups:
- Thursday, Aug. 29 / 8:30-11:30 a.m. / Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center
- Saturday, Aug. 31 / 8 a.m.-noon / Pearlridge Center, Farmer’s Market
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 / 10 a.m.-1 p.m. / McCully-Moiliili Public Library
- Thursday, Sept. 5 / 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. / Honolulu Community College, Get It! Fair
- Friday, Sept. 6 / 6-9 p.m. / Hawaii State Art Museum, First Friday
- Monday, Sept. 9 / 1:30-4:30 p.m. / Kaimuki Public Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 / 10 a.m.-1 p.m. / Fort Street Mall, Farmer’s Market
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 / 4-7 p.m. / Kapiolani Community College, Farmer’s Market
- Saturday, Sept. 14 / 4-10 p.m. / International Marketplace, Waikiki Fall Fest
