Ocean Safety officials warn of Portuguese man o’ war influx at Oahu beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety officials are warning of a large influx of Portuguese man o’ war at another Oahu beach.
Lifeguards on Wednesday posted warning signs at Sherwood Beach in Waimanalo after the creatures were spotted.
This comes several weeks after lifeguards reported treating more than 200 stings at beaches across Windward and East Oahu.
Those who are allergic to the stings are advised to stay out of the water.
Man o’ war stings are painful, and can leave behind red welts. The tentacles of a dead man o’ war are still potentially potent.
This story will be updated.
