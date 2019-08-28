HFD responds to a brush fire along the H-2 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Firefighters responded to a brush fire along the H-2 Freeway Tuesday night.
The call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Flames were reported to be along the south-bound lanes of the freeway in Waipio.
Multiple units were called out to assist in fighting the flames.
So far no evacuations of nearby homes have been ordered.
Firefighters worked to get the fire under control, and remained on scene past 10:45 p.m.
This story will be updated.
