Former HHSAA executive throws his name in the race for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surrounded by supporters Wednesday, Keith Amemiya announced his bid for Honolulu Mayor.
Amemiya is the former executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association. He said he’s running to stop corruption in the city, and to focus on finding solutions to affordable housing, homelessness, and the high cost of living.
“I’m running for mayor because too many of our people are losing hope that we can meet our greatest challenges, stop the scandals, cost overruns and corruption. And many believe that Honolulu has become too unaffordable for our people to continue to live here and fulfill their duties,” he said.
Amemiya joins a crowded field of prominent politicians expected in the race to replace Kirk Caldwell. That includes City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine and former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa.
Amemiya served as the HHSAA Executive Director from 1998 to 2009.
In 2009, he spearheaded the Save our Sports campaign after budget cuts threatened high school athletics programs.
