Forecast: Trade winds slowing down, hot temps across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will hold through the rest of the week. Local land and sea breezes will take over, with clouds and a few showers forming over mountain and interior sections of each island in the afternoon and evening hours.
Strong atmospheric stability aloft will keep shower activity low for the next few days with increasing moisture and shower trends possible for this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the high pressure ridge builds back in north of the islands with trade winds trending higher through the weekend.
A long-period southwest swell is beginning to show at the offshore buoys.
Waves will slowly build through the day Wednesday, then hold through the second half of the week before easing into the weekend.
Surf will rise along south facing shores, potentially nearing the advisory level at the peak late Wednesday through Thursday.
