Feeling the heat! Saying goodbye to the swift trade winds

A trade wind weather pattern will continue through tonight, thanks to high pressure far north of the area. Trade winds will become lighter tonight through Friday as an area of low pressure develops far north of the area. Local land and sea breezes are expected to develop across some areas under this lighter trade wind regime. A new high is expected to build in far north northwest of the area next weekend with an uptick in trade winds expected. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with afternoon clouds and showers possible over the leeward Big Island slopes through the forecast period.