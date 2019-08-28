Feeling the heat! Saying goodbye to the swift trade winds

Another record in the books.... for Hilo. Wednesday into Friday we will be feeling the heat even more. The heat index (feels like temps) will be on the rise.
A trade wind weather pattern will continue through tonight, thanks to high pressure far north of the area. Trade winds will become lighter tonight through Friday as an area of low pressure develops far north of the area. Local land and sea breezes are expected to develop across some areas under this lighter trade wind regime. A new high is expected to build in far north northwest of the area next weekend with an uptick in trade winds expected. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with afternoon clouds and showers possible over the leeward Big Island slopes through the forecast period.
Let’s talk surf! South shore surf will remain around the summer background level for the next couple of days as a southwest swell out of the Tasman Sea arrives Tuesday, peaks Wednesday and Thursday, then declines into next weekend. Though Hawaii is largely blocked by swells from this direction,some slightly higher, but inconsistent, sets are possible during the peak.East shore surf today as trades strengthen, followed by a gradual decline through the rest of the week. North shore surf will remain small through the week.
Stay tuned.
