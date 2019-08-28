Case seeks stricter regulations on commercial aircraft in wake of deadly crashes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Ed Case is introducing a bill that would impose strict regulations on commercial tour operations, including helicopters and small planes.
Case announced Wednesday that the “Safe and Quiet Skies Act” would direct the Federal Aviation Administration to adopt tighter safety recommendations advanced by the National Transportation Safety Board.
His proposal is in response to several deadly crashes in Hawaii this year, including a commercial tour helicopter crash in a Kailua residential neighborhood that left three dead, and a skydiving plane crash on the North Shore that killed 11 people.
Case said that the measure will not only improve safety issues, but it will also address defense risks and noise concerns.
“This current situation is not acceptable for both safety and community impact concerns,” Case said, in a statement. “Regarding ground disruption and risk, the FAA takes the position that its responsibility is strictly operational safety and national airspace efficiency and does not extend to ground disruption and other negative impacts.”
