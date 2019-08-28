A big donation to UH’s culinary program will help shape future chefs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The University of Hawaii got a generous gift thanks to a public-private partnership.
Representatives from the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation presented the school with a check for $3.6 million.
A kitchen served as a fitting backdrop for the presentation Wednesday because the money will be used to finish construction of the University’s Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head.
“This means everything for our culinary program -- the ability for our public and private partnerships to work together to continue to bring world class culinary education to Hawaii. It’s the most remarkable relationships that I’d ever seen.” John Richards, dean of career of technical education at Kapiolani Community College said.
Once the culinary facility is complete, the University hopes it will help future cooks and chefs contribute to Hawaii’s workforce.
“We are excited about the new Innovation Center and the potential for fresh new ideas in the culinary arts here in Hawaiʻi,” said Ed Schultz, president of Hawaiian Host. “We are pleased to continue the Takitanis’ vision for Hawaiian Host and contribute to the mission and work of the Takitani Foundation to support youth in their educational goals.”
To recognize their generous donation, the school plans to name one of upcoming buildings after the foundation.
