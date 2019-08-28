Batoon eager for young players to step up in Pavihi’s absence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Warrior defense suffered a major setback before the opening kickoff of the 2019 season against the Arizona Wildcats.
It was announced that starting middle linebacker Penei Pavihi suffered a knee injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season.
Despite Pavihi’s absence the Warriors defense hung tough against Khalil Tate and a high octane Arizona offense securing the 45-38 victory on Saturday.
Warriors defensive coordinator Corey Batoon is eager for young players to step up in Pavihi’s absence and will utilize the bye week as an opportunity to find their next inside linebacker.
Batoon addressed the media after Tuesday morning’s practice about what his plans were for the line-backing core moving forward.
