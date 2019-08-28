Addidas to sponsor apparel for Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Bowl and adidas have announced a partnership on Wednesday to provide footwear, apparel and accessories for the Polynesian Bowl players.
The announcement was made on the Polynesian Bowl twitter page and one of football’s biggest Polynesian football players broke the news.
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster made the announcement on Wednesday that adidas would be outfitting the Polynesian Bowl.
Last month, the Polynesian Bowl announced that former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and former Florida, Duke and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier would be coaching the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.
The fourth Polynesian Bowl is set for January 18, 2020 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
