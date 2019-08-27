Tulsi Gabbard to return to campaign trail after National Guard training

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-week break from the presidential campaign trail, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is expected to return on Tuesday.
The Hawaii congresswoman has spent the past couple weeks in Indonesia for National Guard training.
Gabbard has one day left to qualify for the third Democratic presidential debate set to take place next month.
She has enough donors but not enough support at the polls.
The latest poll from Monmouth University on Monday showed only 1% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters support her.
Gabbard made headlines following the last debate in July after slamming fellow presidential contender U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris over her criminal justice policies. She also became the most-searched candidate on Google after her performance in the first debate.
