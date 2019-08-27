Students will have to meet new vaccine requirements next school year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii students will have to meet new immunization requirements in the upcoming school year, including showing evidence of having received the HPV vaccine by the time they enter seventh grade, the state Health Department announced.
The new requirements apply to students from preschool to university.
And they’re aimed at bringing Hawaii immunization rules in line with CDC recommendations.
“The state’s new updated school vaccination requirements follow current national recommendations and reflect what is already occurring in healthcare providers’ offices and clinics in Hawaii as standard medical practice,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson.
“These requirements protect not only the health of our students but their families and our communities as well. Ensuring our students are vaccinated provides protection for those who are too young to be vaccinated and those with medical conditions, such as cancer, who cannot be immunized.”
Under the new requirements, all seventh grades will have to show that they’ve received:
- The Tdap vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)
- The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine
- And the meningococcal conjugate vaccine
When they were under consideration, the new vaccine requirements got pushback from some parents who don’t believe they’re safe. There was particular concern about the HPV vaccine requirement.
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection, according to the CDC.
And the virus can lead to cervical cancer and other diseases. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the HPV vaccine for boys and girls at age 11 or 12.
And health professionals say the vaccines are perfectly safe after undergoing rigorous testing.
The new requirements come as more parents opt out of mandatory vaccinations for their kids ― a trend that’s led to outbreaks of diseases like mumps and measles.
In Hawaii, the only allowable exemptions to the vaccine requirements are for medical or religious reasons. Despite the relatively narrow exemptions, figures released earlier this year show that at some Hawaii schools, a third or more of the children are unvaccinated.
