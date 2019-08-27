Saint Louis to host Bishop Gorman in battle of prep titans at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two of the top high school football programs in the country collide Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis, the defending HHSAA state open division football champion and the 10th-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps, hosts three-time national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) in the Aloha Football Classic.
The Crusaders, coached by Hawaii football legend Cal Lee, are undefeated on the season and remain ranked as the #1 team in Hawaii in the ScoringLive Power Rankings.
Bishop Gorman opened their season Friday against Utah powerhouse Orem High School, topping the Golden Tigers 4-7 at Fertitta Field in Las Vegas.
The Gaels arrive in Hawaii on Wednesday.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at www.AlohaFootballClassic.com.
The game will not be televised.
As the Crusaders and Gaels square off at Aloha Stadium, the second game of the Aloha Football Classic will be happening in Mililani, where the Trojans play host to Liberty High School, Nevada’s second-ranked team.
Kickoff at Mililani is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.