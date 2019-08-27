Pali Highway to open in both directions for daytime use

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, Windward Oahu drivers: The state will open both directions of the Pali Highway for daytime use starting Sept. 1.
The highway will be open Sunday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Both directions, however, will be shut down Saturdays and on most holidays.
The expansion of the highway’s hours comes as the state nears completion of the first phase of a months-long hillside stabilization project for the highway.
The state Transportation Department expects the highway to be completely reopened by November.
Between now and then, drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on the highway, officials said.
Emergency slope stabilization work on the Pali Highway has been going on since February, following several rockslides that happened during a heavy rain.
Crews are also constructing an 80-foot structure at the entrance of the second Honolulu-bound tunnel to protect drivers from any falling rocks.
