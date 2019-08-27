Man found guilty 2 years after crash that killed 19-year-old Kauai woman

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after a deadly crash on Kauai that killed a 19-year-old woman.
Cody Safadago, 48, formerly of California and Washington, was found guilty by a jury after a 2-week-long trial.
According to Kauai officials, Safadago stole a truck in Kapaa back in April 2017. He was speeding down Kuhio Highway weaving in and out of traffic when he crashed head-on into the vehicle of Kayla Huddy-Lemn near the Kapaa Bypass road.
Safadago attempted to flee the scene on foot and was arrested shortly after.
Huddy-Lemn died at the scene.
Safadago was found guilty of various charges including manslaughter, causing a deadly accident and fleeing the scene, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.
He was charged and prosecuted as a multiple offender and faces a possible indeterminate sentence of life in prison for manslaughter, and decades more for the other charges.
“Justice prevailed today. Our thoughts and aloha remain with the friends and ‘ohana of Kayla Huddy-Lemn as we continue to mourn the taking of her life. People on Kaua‘i have a right to feel safe on their roadways and the conduct Safadago engaged in is simply unacceptable," Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar said in a statement.
Safadago’s sentencing is set for Nov. 21.
