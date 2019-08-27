Man considered armed and dangerous wanted by Hawaii County police

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are searching for a man who may be connected to an attempted murder investigation.
They say Robert K. Pahio is also wanted on outstanding warrants.
The 33-year-old is known to frequent the Puna and Hilo areas. He’s described as standing 5-feet-9-inches tall, 268 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
Police say the public should not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Frank Mohica at (808) 961-2379 or via email at frank.mohica@hawaiicounty.gov.
