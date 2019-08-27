Light winds with humid conditions taking over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will trend down Tuesday into midweek, potentially enough for localized sea breezes to develop over leeward areas beginning Wednesday afternoon. Expect this pattern to hold through Thursday, which will result in warm and humid conditions. Clouds and showers will become a possibility over leeward areas each afternoon in response to the sea breezes. A return of moderate trade winds is possible through the upcoming weekend.