Hawaii tour company accused of ripping off clients closes permanently

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local travel company accused of bilking visitors out hundreds of thousands of dollars has reportedly shut down.
ABC7 News in San Francisco reported Monday that the House of Aloha is permanently closing.
The media outlet said the travel company emailed a client, saying that the Ewa Beach-based business “suffered irrecoverable business losses” and that “any current and future bookings will be canceled.”
The company was run by travel operator Wendy Wong.
Hawaii News Now reported this month that one family from Milpitas, Calif. said they paid $100,000 to coordinate a trip to Maui for 80 guests. But nothing was booked and they never received a refund.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly investigating.
People with complaints are asked to file them at TravelComplaint@dao.sccgov.org.
