Former PGA Pro Scott Simpson added to Wahine staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scott Simpson will join the University of Hawai’i women’s golf team as an assistant coach, this season. The announcement was made by women’s head coach Stephen Bidne earlier this afternoon.
Simpson was a two-time NCAA Championship medalist for USC in 1976 and ’77, and his career highlight was winning the 1987 U.S. Open, his only major title.
After joining the PGA Tour in 1979, Simpson went onto win seven times with 15 runner-up finishes, he also joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2005.
