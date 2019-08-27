Firefighters quickly gain upper hand in battle against Waianae brush fire

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a brush fire on Oahu’s west side Monday afternoon.
HFD began battling the brush fire before 4:30 p.m. along Paheehee Road near Hakalina Road in Waianae.
Officials said multiple units were sent to the scene.
Preliminary reports indicate the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.
HFD has yet to release official details on the fire.
This story will be updated.
