Families anxiously await Varona Village redevelopment deal

EWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the city tries to hammer out a deal to rebuild an old plantation community in Ewa, former workers who’ve been waiting to buy their homes at affordable prices are dying off.
The city issued a request for proposals in 2017 to transform Varona Village.
The proposal with the highest score came from Hawaii Habitat for Humanity and Savio Growth Varona Camp.
Peter Savio and the rest of the development team envision turning the area into an affordable housing plantation camp.
According to Savio, the project is complex because of special zoning exemptions for Ewa that date back decades along with changes since then.
He said there are about 40 existing homes; 93 new ones would be built under the proposal.
"We're hoping these old homes, fee simple, will come in at probably let's say $150,000, and that the brand new homes will come in somewhere around $300,000 to $400,000," said Savio.
Fely Bailey moved back to the community six years ago to take care of her mother.
The 88-year-old wife of a plantation worker died in June before having a chance to buy her rented home.
"This is her dream, hope and dream to have," said Bailey. "It's sad that they waited that long, but what else we can do?"
Community leaders say three other residents have died in the last 10 months, including two former plantation workers known as tenants of record.
The city declined an interview due to ongoing negotiations of the development agreement.
According to Department of Land Management director Sandy Pfund, the city’s obligation is to tenants of record.
Officials are reviewing whether other relatives have any rights to rent or buy the homes.
"If I get this, I'm willing to honor any of the previous camp families that had to leave because of a death or something and that they'd be allowed to come back and buy," said Savio.
If a deal can't be reached, Pfund said the city may work with the next highest-ranked developer.
"I think we've kind of reached an agreement on how to do it. It has taken longer than I want, longer than the people want, but we gotta do it right," said Savio.
Savio and his team hope to sign a development agreement with the city by the end of this year.
