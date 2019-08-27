Ex-HPD officer charged with sexually assaulting girl set to be sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu Police Department officer charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Teddy Van Lerberghe is accused of assaulting the girl from 2004 to 2008. But he won’t spend any time behind bars.
Van Lerberghe initially pleaded not guilty to several charges of felony sex assault, but he changed his plea to no contest in May after reaching a deal with prosecutors.
Felony sex assault charges usually carry long prison terms, but Van Lerberghe only faces five years probation when he’s sentenced.
He will also have to register as a sex offender.
